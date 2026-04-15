Dritchino Open Air Festival
Dritchino Open Air Festival
Dritchino Open Air Festival takes place each year in Courgenay. For two days in May, international legends and rising stars perform onstage, in a captivating open-air setting and a lively, festive atmosphere.
Dritchino Open Air Festival in French-speaking Jura
At Dritchino Open Air Festival, bands perform onstage for two days straight. Meanwhile, you can expect to find multiple catering stalls and food trucks selling delicious food and drink to keep you refreshed throughout. Discover your new favourite band as you wander from stage to stage with friends and family.
Courgenay is a small town in the north-west of Switzerland, in Canton Jura, the newest of the Swiss Cantons. This French-speaking town is on the border with France and not far from Swiss cities Neuchâtel, Solothurn, Bern and Basel. The festival's name, "Dritchino", is inspired by a phrase in the local dialect: "drie tchie nos" (behind our house). This anchors the event in the local traditional and cultural landscape of the surrounding area.
Dritchino Open Air Festival 2026 line-up
The artist line-up this year includes:
- Dire Straits
- Niska
- LUIZA
- Magic System
- Boulevard des Airs
- Ofenbach
- Chef and the Gang
Getting to the festival
You can reach Courgenay by train and bus, so book your festival tickets, plan your public transport route and make your way to Dritchino Open Air Festival! The festival site is about a ten-minute walk from the Courgenay, Pierre-Percée bus stop on line 76 and about 15 minutes on foot from the Courgenay CFF train station.
For festival-goers who are driving to the festival, it's useful to know that from the A16 motorway, you take the Porrentruy EST exit, toward Courgenay. Free parking is located two minutes from the motorway exit.
Get your tickets
Get your tickets on the official Dritchino Open Air Festival website. Tickets cost 54 Swiss francs for a day pass or 84 Swiss francs for a full weekend pass, giving you a better value ticket rate. Entrance is free for children under the age of 16, but they must be accompanied by an adult.
There's also a VIP package for 150 Swiss francs. This includes access to the terrace and VIP area, which offers the best view of the stage in the whole festival, complimentary aperitifs from 5pm to 8pm and access to the restaurant and VIP bar all evening.