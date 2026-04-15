Dritchino Open Air Festival takes place each year in Courgenay. For two days in May, international legends and rising stars perform onstage, in a captivating open-air setting and a lively, festive atmosphere.

Dritchino Open Air Festival in French-speaking Jura

At Dritchino Open Air Festival, bands perform onstage for two days straight. Meanwhile, you can expect to find multiple catering stalls and food trucks selling delicious food and drink to keep you refreshed throughout. Discover your new favourite band as you wander from stage to stage with friends and family.

Courgenay is a small town in the north-west of Switzerland, in Canton Jura, the newest of the Swiss Cantons. This French-speaking town is on the border with France and not far from Swiss cities Neuchâtel, Solothurn, Bern and Basel. The festival's name, "Dritchino", is inspired by a phrase in the local dialect: "drie tchie nos" (behind our house). This anchors the event in the local traditional and cultural landscape of the surrounding area.

Dritchino Open Air Festival 2026 line-up

The artist line-up this year includes: