Join in from May 6-10, 2026 for the incredible Dance Festival that is held in Fribourg, the medieval Swiss city situated above the Sarine River.

Experience the party

The purpose of the Dance Festival is for everyone to gather and dance in theatres, cultural centres, and other public places. The first edition of the Dance Festival Fribourg was created in 2006 in Zurich and has gained more attention each year. The festival has parties and events where people of all dance experiences can participate and enjoy.

They also have classes that teach specific dances, which are great for families with children! Along with partaking in dance, there are many performances and installations centred around the medium of dance that are a delight to explore.

Plan your trip to the party today!

Along with the event in Fribourg, the dance party takes place in many Swiss cities in May. Excited to dance away at this fantastic festival? Head over to the official Fribourg Dance Festival website for more information on the various places it takes place, tickets and updates.