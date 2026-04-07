It’s time for the Chur Christmas Market (Christkindlmarket)! This stunning market is filled with a whole host of various shops to help you find the perfect gift for a loved one.

A beautiful Christmas market in the old town of Chur

The market takes place in the old town of Chur, which features a cathedral surrounded by the snowcapped Alps; the perfect backdrop for Christmas. In addition to a beautiful view and shops filled with handcrafted goods, the Christmas market in the capital of Graubünden also has stalls that sell tasty mulled wine, fresh barley soup, and Christmas cookies.

If you can only come for one day, try to come for the opening weekend, the Weihnachtsmarkt. From November 28-29, there will be over 160 extra vendors selling their wares! After the first weekend, the market remains, known as the Christkindlimarkt. It is still perfectly magical, but a little smaller and more boutique.

Here's an overview of the different Christmas markets: