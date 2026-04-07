Chur Christmas Market
Chur Christmas Market
It’s time for the Chur Christmas Market (Christkindlmarket)! This stunning market is filled with a whole host of various shops to help you find the perfect gift for a loved one.
A beautiful Christmas market in the old town of Chur
The market takes place in the old town of Chur, which features a cathedral surrounded by the snowcapped Alps; the perfect backdrop for Christmas. In addition to a beautiful view and shops filled with handcrafted goods, the Christmas market in the capital of Graubünden also has stalls that sell tasty mulled wine, fresh barley soup, and Christmas cookies.
If you can only come for one day, try to come for the opening weekend, the Weihnachtsmarkt. From November 28-29, there will be over 160 extra vendors selling their wares! After the first weekend, the market remains, known as the Christkindlimarkt. It is still perfectly magical, but a little smaller and more boutique.
Here's an overview of the different Christmas markets:
- Weihnachtsmarkt Chur: November 28-29
- Christkindlimarkt Chur: November 28 - December 23
Plenty of festivities
There is a Christmas tree sale at the town hall and the Commander Church. Additionally, the market also performs Christmas fairy tales that are presented in the Graubünden or Bündner dialect, which is perfect for families with kids! Furthermore, there is a theatrical Advent Calendar that appeals to the young and old with a thirty-minute daily surprise programme during the Advent season.
If you are here on the first Sunday of Advent, St. Nicholas himself arrives in town at 5pm and hands out nuts and tangerines to the excited children!
Additionally, the market contains an Alp Hut where visitors may enjoy a cheese fondue and a warm beverage. In addition to the market, there is an outdoor ice field, which is very romantically lit with soft fairy lights and is a great place for ice hockey or ice skating. Lastly, there is an amazing Christmas circus called Circus Maramber that is enjoyable for everyone with its superb show.
What are you waiting for?
Plan your visit to the incredible Chur Christmas Market today! Head over to the Chur tourist information website for all information about the various markets as well as other events on the Advent calendar. There is also information about the weather and public transportation from other Swiss cities.