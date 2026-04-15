Cheese Festival of Gruyères
Cheese Festival of Gruyères
This iconic cheese festival is held on the first Sunday in May annually in Gruyères, a quaint old town in the Swiss canton of Fribourg. The festival is one of the highlights in the calendar for Gruyères, and it is the best place to taste the legendary Gruyère cheese.
Best place to sample Gruyère cheese
Switzerland has some of the most unique cheeses in the world, and the cheeses from Gruyères are no different. Gruyere cheese was awarded an appellation d'origine contrôlée (AOC) in 2001, which became the appellation d'origine protégée (AOP) as of 2013. This special label is exclusive to certain kinds of very high quality French and Swiss agricultural products.
Gruyères, the stunning small town in Canton Fribourg, is complemented by the mountains as a backdrop, along with historic, medieval buildings. Cheese lovers will be able to learn about the significance and history of this delicacy, see how it is made and prepared, and be able to enjoy it to their hearts' content.
Along with an assortment of regional dairy products, the festival offers shops where visitors can buy souvenirs, woodwork pieces, and embroidered pieces. There are also alpine horns and local music performances, and flag throwing games, making this a great festival for families.
Sightseeing in Gruyères
You may be far from Gruyères and wondering if you should travel all that way. Rest assured that it's well worth the trip to Gruyères, with outstanding sightseeing opportunities! Gruyères is known for its castles - Gruyères Castle, Saint-Germain Castle, as well as the town's fortifications. Additionally, the entire old town of Gruyères, along with the Ancien Couvent La Part Dieu, is listed on the Inventory of Swiss Heritage Sites.
A few other buildings in Gruyères have been declared historical sites of national significance, such as Grange du Laviau, the house at Rue du Bourg 7, the house at Rue du Bourg 39 and Maison de Chalamala at Rue du Bourg 47.
Plan your visit today
Try some classic Swiss food at this market and check out the official Canton Fribourg visitor website for more information on where to go and on how to get to the festival via public transportation.