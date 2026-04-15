Cheese Festival of Gruyères

This iconic cheese festival is held on the first Sunday in May annually in Gruyères, a quaint old town in the Swiss canton of Fribourg. The festival is one of the highlights in the calendar for Gruyères, and it is the best place to taste the legendary Gruyère cheese.

Best place to sample Gruyère cheese

Switzerland has some of the most unique cheeses in the world, and the cheeses from Gruyères are no different. Gruyere cheese was awarded an appellation d'origine contrôlée (AOC) in 2001, which became the appellation d'origine protégée (AOP) as of 2013. This special label is exclusive to certain kinds of very high quality French and Swiss agricultural products.

Gruyères, the stunning small town in Canton Fribourg, is complemented by the mountains as a backdrop, along with historic, medieval buildings. Cheese lovers will be able to learn about the significance and history of this delicacy, see how it is made and prepared, and be able to enjoy it to their hearts' content.

Along with an assortment of regional dairy products, the festival offers shops where visitors can buy souvenirs, woodwork pieces, and embroidered pieces. There are also alpine horns and local music performances, and flag throwing games, making this a great festival for families.