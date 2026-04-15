Double cream festival in Gruyères

An entire festival dedicated to double cream might seem a little unusual, but the rich and tasty dessert-maker is a regional speciality and deserves its time in the spotlight.

Swiss cream

For two days in June, the beautiful, medieval town of Gruyères gives itself entirely over to cream.

Switzerland is famous for its handsome, buttermilk cows that dot the mountainsides, their clanking bells and soft lows the backing track to any hike. One outcome of this abundance of healthy and happy cows is that the Fribourg region makes a lot of dairy products. The most famous may be the hard, nutty Gruyère cheese, but another beloved product is their thick, heavy double cream.

The cream is considered to be a regional delicacy, and to be considered true Swiss double cream, it must contain a minimum of 45% fat. The cream is so full-bodied that it is often considered a dessert in its own right, although that does not stop restaurants from making incredible dishes with it anyway.