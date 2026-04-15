Double cream festival
Double cream festival
An entire festival dedicated to double cream might seem a little unusual, but the rich and tasty dessert-maker is a regional speciality and deserves its time in the spotlight.
Swiss cream
For two days in June, the beautiful, medieval town of Gruyères gives itself entirely over to cream.
Switzerland is famous for its handsome, buttermilk cows that dot the mountainsides, their clanking bells and soft lows the backing track to any hike. One outcome of this abundance of healthy and happy cows is that the Fribourg region makes a lot of dairy products. The most famous may be the hard, nutty Gruyère cheese, but another beloved product is their thick, heavy double cream.
The cream is considered to be a regional delicacy, and to be considered true Swiss double cream, it must contain a minimum of 45% fat. The cream is so full-bodied that it is often considered a dessert in its own right, although that does not stop restaurants from making incredible dishes with it anyway.
Double cream festival in Gruyères
Eating as much cream as is humanly possible is the main aim of this festival. There will be tastings throughout the town, so make sure you are hungry before you go, and your festival pass will also get you a 10 percent discount from participating shops and restaurants.
Alongside the eating, as even the most dedicated cream-lover needs a rest now and then, there will be folk music and a traditional procession, a vintage tractor display and an artisanal market. Events take place between 10am and 6pm each day.
Gruyères museums
Many of the town museums are also offering a discount to festival pass holders, including the Tibet Museum, the Museum HR Giger, the Château de Gruyères and La Maison du Gruyère.
Attending the festival
The festival takes place throughout the historical centre of Gruyères, which is very compact and walkable. It is recommended to use public transport to get to Gruyères rather than driving. The train station is a 10-minute walk from town, and there is a bus line that connects the two if needed.
Tickets are available in advance from the Double Cream Festival event page.