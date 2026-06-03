Taking place on the gorgeous banks of Lake Geneva, the Caribana Festival on June 17-20 focuses on a diverse musical programme in a magnificent lake setting. Settled in the neighbourhood of Crans-près-Céligny, near Nyon, Canton Vaud, this festival is unmissable for lovers of nature and music.

Caribana Festival

The Caribana Festival strives for innovation, especially with regard to modern-day music, and this year is no exception. Along with music sets by some of the best techno, dance and EDM artists, this outdoor event is perfect for taking advantage of the gorgeous summer weather.

Music and more

As the event focuses on a plethora of music genres, live music will be playing on all days of the festival on multiple stages. Some of the artists performing are:

Niska

Soolking

Lost Frequencies

Keblack

Louane

Mika

Purple Disco Machine

Trinix

Etienne de Crécy

and so many more!

Getting to the Caribana Festival

Excited to experience this fascinating event? Head over to the Caribana Festival official website for more information on tickets, how to access the site via public transportation, and all other updates.