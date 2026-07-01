Get hot under the collar this July 3-5 as Caliente! Latin Music Festival brings the fiery heat and passion of Latin America to the usually somewhat cooler streets of Zurich.

Caliente! Latin Music Festival

Caliente! is a long-running neighbourhood festival celebrating all aspects of Latin American life. Music is obviously everywhere, but there are also dance events, capoeira, fabulous costumes and regional food and drinks to try. Caliente! is now the biggest Latin festival in Europe!

The festival opens Friday evening and runs late. This year, the opening night is themed as Viva Colombia! Saturday is the main day where you can expect big carnival vibes, dancing in the streets and plenty of fruity cocktails. Sunday starts a little earlier, finishes a lot earlier and is styled as a family day, so things should be a little calmer and have a more family-friendly feel, with clowns and activities to take part in.

Opening hours of Caliente! Latin Music Festival

You can buy tickets that are valid for the whole weekend if you like, or just for the days that suit you. The opening hours of the festival are: