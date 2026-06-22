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British Classic Car Meeting St. Moritz

British Classic Car Meeting St. Moritz

British Classic Car Meeting St. Moritz

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Suvretta House, Via Chasellas 1, 7500, St. Moritz

Into its 32nd year, the British Classic Car Meeting St. Moritz (BCCM) is in itself a classic. With multiple days of workshops and events for participants, culminating in an open-to-the-public show on Sunday, there is something for everyone, even if you only dream of owning a car like this!

British Classic Car Meeting St. Moritz

Very little (outside of Taylor Swift) inspires fans like classic cars seem to. At any possible opportunity, owners and dreamers alike will gather to discuss carburettors, panel paint and leather seating, and it is a beautiful thing to be part of.

Even if you only have a passing interest in the elegant machines, it is almost impossible not to get swept up in the passion that people have for their prized possessions. Driving one of these through mountain passes is not quite the same as getting stuck on your morning commute!

st moritz classic cars at hotelPhoto credit: Pietro Martelletti

The BCCM has a complete weekend programme for the dedicated enthusiast. There are workshops not only on car maintenance, but also on car photography, clay pigeon shooting, a talk, as well as a classy cocktail party.

On Saturday is the big rally. The 200km course passes through the stunning mountain region between Italy and Switzerland, and takes in both countries. If you can find a good spot along the route, watching these amazing cars whizz by will be quite something! The rally ends at approximately 3.30pm in the centre of St. Moritz Dorf, so everyone can get a good look at them.

Video credit: Youtube / Suvretta House

Concours d'Elégance

On Sunday, the participating cars line up in the grounds of Suvretta House to be inspected and enjoyed by all. The theme for the event in 2026 is "Tennis", and as well as prizes for the cars, there is also a prize for the best-dressed team. There are refreshments and food stalls at the event to ensure you don't run empty while admiring the vehicles.

There are three classes of cars being judged: 

  • A: Pre-war vehicles until 1945
  • B: Classic Cars until 1980
  • C: Young Classics from 1981

Suvretta House itself is quite an incredible venue for the event. Founded in 1912, it is a true fairytale château on a grand scale and has hosted famous guests such as King Farouk of Egypt, Gregory Peck and Evita Perón. It's the kind of place you feel that you might meet a Prince at any moment!

st moritz classic car rally on mountainPhoto credit: Pietro Martelletti

How to attend the BCCM

Registration as a participant closes in April, so if you are only just finding out now, you'll have to enter for next year's event. However, to get to the public Concours d'Elégance show at Suvretta House, a free shuttle bus will be operating every 30 minutes from the Schulhausplatz in St. Moritz. Regular public transport is also an option, with the number 2 bus running to the stop Somplaz, which is a 10-minute walk to the venue.

You can find out more about the event, including the route of the Saturday rally, on the BCCM St. Moritz website.

classic cars st moritz rallyPhoto credit: Pietro Martelletti

Thumb photo credit: Pietro Martelletti

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