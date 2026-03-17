These are the most common reasons neighbours argue in Switzerland

With its abundance of rules and regulations, living in close proximity to others in Switzerland can occasionally cause disputes between neighbours. Swiss Marketplace Group and ImmoScout24 have revealed the top reasons for neighbours to disagree.

Noise most common reason for disputes between neighbours

Swiss Marketplace Group (SMG), in collaboration with real estate agent ImmoScout24, has revealed the results of a representative survey on how often and why conflicts with neighbours arise in Switzerland. 1.264 people were surveyed across all parts of the country in August 2025.

While “relationships with immediate neighbours tend to be relatively conflict-free”, according to managing director real estate at SMG Martin Waeber, disputes can still arise as “points of friction remain part of everyday life”.

Whether you rent an apartment or own a house, noise is the most common reason for conflict between neighbours, with 45 percent of survey respondents choosing it as a top source of dispute. Other causes for disagreements are use of the laundry room (18 percent), smoking (17 percent) and dirt and rubbish in shared areas (16 percent).