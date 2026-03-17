These are the most common reasons neighbours argue in Switzerland
With its abundance of rules and regulations, living in close proximity to others in Switzerland can occasionally cause disputes between neighbours. Swiss Marketplace Group and ImmoScout24 have revealed the top reasons for neighbours to disagree.
Noise most common reason for disputes between neighbours
Swiss Marketplace Group (SMG), in collaboration with real estate agent ImmoScout24, has revealed the results of a representative survey on how often and why conflicts with neighbours arise in Switzerland. 1.264 people were surveyed across all parts of the country in August 2025.
While “relationships with immediate neighbours tend to be relatively conflict-free”, according to managing director real estate at SMG Martin Waeber, disputes can still arise as “points of friction remain part of everyday life”.
Whether you rent an apartment or own a house, noise is the most common reason for conflict between neighbours, with 45 percent of survey respondents choosing it as a top source of dispute. Other causes for disagreements are use of the laundry room (18 percent), smoking (17 percent) and dirt and rubbish in shared areas (16 percent).
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47% of household arguments due to untidiness
The survey also revealed how conflicts tend to be resolved. For conflicts between neighbours, around 72 percent of respondents try to resolve the issue by speaking to the other person directly. 17 percent do so via written communication (such as a letter) and 14 percent would involve the landlord or property manager.
The study also covered conflicts in shared households, for example, between family members or roommates. 47 percent of arguments in a household take place because of untidiness, followed by broken agreements (26 percent), noise (23 percent) and other forms of inconsiderate behaviours (22 percent).
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