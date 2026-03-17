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These are the most common reasons neighbours argue in Switzerland

These are the most common reasons neighbours argue in Switzerland

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By Clara Bousfield

With its abundance of rules and regulations, living in close proximity to others in Switzerland can occasionally cause disputes between neighbours. Swiss Marketplace Group and ImmoScout24 have revealed the top reasons for neighbours to disagree.

Noise most common reason for disputes between neighbours

Swiss Marketplace Group (SMG), in collaboration with real estate agent ImmoScout24, has revealed the results of a representative survey on how often and why conflicts with neighbours arise in Switzerland. 1.264 people were surveyed across all parts of the country in August 2025.

While “relationships with immediate neighbours tend to be relatively conflict-free”, according to managing director real estate at SMG Martin Waeber, disputes can still arise as “points of friction remain part of everyday life”. 

Whether you rent an apartment or own a house, noise is the most common reason for conflict between neighbours, with 45 percent of survey respondents choosing it as a top source of dispute. Other causes for disagreements are use of the laundry room (18 percent), smoking (17 percent) and dirt and rubbish in shared areas (16 percent).

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47% of household arguments due to untidiness

The survey also revealed how conflicts tend to be resolved. For conflicts between neighbours, around 72 percent of respondents try to resolve the issue by speaking to the other person directly. 17 percent do so via written communication (such as a letter) and 14 percent would involve the landlord or property manager. 

The study also covered conflicts in shared households, for example, between family members or roommates. 47 percent of arguments in a household take place because of untidiness, followed by broken agreements (26 percent), noise (23 percent) and other forms of inconsiderate behaviours (22 percent).

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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