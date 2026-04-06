Whether you’re moving from the heart of Zurich to a new continent or relocating across the Alps, choosing the right partner protects more than just your belongings; it protects your peace of mind.

Santa Fe Relocation Switzerland combines local expertise from their Geneva and Zurich offices with seamless support across the entire country, so wherever you’re moving, they’ve got you covered. Curious about what sets them apart from the others?

Unrivalled international expertise

Moving internationally involves complex paperwork, evolving customs regulations and intricate logistics. With 60 years of experience, Santa Fe Relocation has mastered the art of the global move. Their teams handle everything from professional packing to final customs clearance, ensuring your departure from Switzerland is handled with Swiss-level precision.

Many companies claim to be "international", but Santa Fe has the physical presence to back it up. They support your move wherever you are going, with a team working across 102 locations in 63 cities across 39 countries.