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More than moving boxes: Santa Fe Relocation's complete Swiss moving service

More than moving boxes: Santa Fe Relocation's complete Swiss moving service

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Whether you’re moving from the heart of Zurich to a new continent or relocating across the Alps, choosing the right partner protects more than just your belongings; it protects your peace of mind.

Santa Fe Relocation Switzerland combines local expertise from their Geneva and Zurich offices with seamless support across the entire country, so wherever you’re moving, they’ve got you covered. Curious about what sets them apart from the others?

Unrivalled international expertise

Moving internationally involves complex paperwork, evolving customs regulations and intricate logistics. With 60 years of experience, Santa Fe Relocation has mastered the art of the global move. Their teams handle everything from professional packing to final customs clearance, ensuring your departure from Switzerland is handled with Swiss-level precision.

Family in Swiss Home Moving

A truly global footprint

Many companies claim to be "international", but Santa Fe has the physical presence to back it up. They support your move wherever you are going, with a team working across 102 locations in 63 cities across 39 countries.

This means you don't just get a contractor at your destination; you get the Santa Fe team, ensuring consistent quality and a familiar face on both sides of the border.

Get a free moving quote from Santa Fe Relocation today and move with the confidence that 60 years of experience brings. 

Specialist support for diplomats

Moving as a diplomat or government official requires a high level of discretion, security and efficiency. Santa Fe Relocation has a long-standing history of supporting diplomatic missions and international organisations in Geneva, Bern and Zurich.

They understand the unique requirements of official relocations, from strict timelines to specialised security protocols, making Santa Fe the trusted choice for those in the foreign service.

Beyond the box: Full relocation support

Santa Fe knows that a move is about more than just moving boxes; it’s about moving your life. To help you settle into your new home faster, they provide comprehensive "360-degree" support:

  • Immigration support: Expert guidance to navigate visas and residency permits.
  • Home and school search: Local experts to find the perfect neighbourhood and the right education for your children.
  • Pet relocation: Because your four-legged family members deserve a first-class move, too.
  • Storage solutions: Secure, climate-controlled facilities for your belongings, whether short-term or long-term. 

Credibility you can trust

In an industry where standards vary, Santa Fe Relocation stands out through its commitment to excellence. They hold key certifications from the world’s most recognised moving bodies (including FIDI and FAIM). These credentials are your guarantee that they adhere to the most rigorous quality, financial and ethical standards in the industry.

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Ready to make your move?

If you’re looking for a professional, experienced moving company with a strong global reputation and specialised expertise, Santa Fe Relocation Switzerland is the premier choice. Get a free moving quote from Santa Fe Relocation today!

Request your quote

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