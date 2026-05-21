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Swiss government announces temporary border checks ahead of G7 summit in France

Swiss government announces temporary border checks ahead of G7 summit in France

Michael Derrer Fuchs / Shutterstock.com

By Clara Bousfield

The Swiss government plans to temporarily introduce border checks between France and Switzerland from June 10 to 19 as a precautionary measure ahead of the G7 summit taking place in France.

Government increases checks at the Swiss-French border

The Federal Council has confirmed that extra security measures will be taken at the Swiss border with France ahead of the G7 summit in June. The annual summit is taking place in Evian-les-Bains, France, on the shores of Lake Geneva and not far from the cities of Geneva and Lausanne. 

Border checks will be in place as a precautionary measure for the duration of the conference. The region is “exposed to certain security risks” as previous G7 and G8 events have been “marred by violent clashes, disruptions, sabotage, and property damage”, according to a government statement

The police and the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG) will be able to increase the number of checks conducted and conduct them “without suspicion”. Anyone commuting or travelling between the two countries should expect delays. Airports in the region may also be particularly busy.

Geneva, Vaud and Valais prepare for G7 protests

The request to introduce border checks during the G7 summit originated from the canton of Geneva, as it is “responsible for coordinating operations” in Switzerland for the duration of the meeting. 

Other cantons will also be impacted by the summit, including Vaud and Valais. The Federal Council will cover the costs of the additional security, and the Federal Assembly has approved the deployment of up to 5.000 Swiss Army troops if needed.

The G7 summit is attended by several government leaders and is often met with demonstrations over global social and economic policies. In 2003, large anti-G8 protests reached Geneva and Lausanne, turning violent as businesses were targeted and roads were blocked.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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