Swiss government announces temporary border checks ahead of G7 summit in France
The Swiss government plans to temporarily introduce border checks between France and Switzerland from June 10 to 19 as a precautionary measure ahead of the G7 summit taking place in France.
Government increases checks at the Swiss-French border
The Federal Council has confirmed that extra security measures will be taken at the Swiss border with France ahead of the G7 summit in June. The annual summit is taking place in Evian-les-Bains, France, on the shores of Lake Geneva and not far from the cities of Geneva and Lausanne.
Border checks will be in place as a precautionary measure for the duration of the conference. The region is “exposed to certain security risks” as previous G7 and G8 events have been “marred by violent clashes, disruptions, sabotage, and property damage”, according to a government statement.
The police and the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG) will be able to increase the number of checks conducted and conduct them “without suspicion”. Anyone commuting or travelling between the two countries should expect delays. Airports in the region may also be particularly busy.
Geneva, Vaud and Valais prepare for G7 protests
The request to introduce border checks during the G7 summit originated from the canton of Geneva, as it is “responsible for coordinating operations” in Switzerland for the duration of the meeting.
Other cantons will also be impacted by the summit, including Vaud and Valais. The Federal Council will cover the costs of the additional security, and the Federal Assembly has approved the deployment of up to 5.000 Swiss Army troops if needed.
The G7 summit is attended by several government leaders and is often met with demonstrations over global social and economic policies. In 2003, large anti-G8 protests reached Geneva and Lausanne, turning violent as businesses were targeted and roads were blocked.
Editor at IamExpat Media