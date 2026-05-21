Swiss government announces temporary border checks ahead of G7 summit in France

The Swiss government plans to temporarily introduce border checks between France and Switzerland from June 10 to 19 as a precautionary measure ahead of the G7 summit taking place in France.

Government increases checks at the Swiss-French border

The Federal Council has confirmed that extra security measures will be taken at the Swiss border with France ahead of the G7 summit in June. The annual summit is taking place in Evian-les-Bains, France, on the shores of Lake Geneva and not far from the cities of Geneva and Lausanne.

Border checks will be in place as a precautionary measure for the duration of the conference. The region is “exposed to certain security risks” as previous G7 and G8 events have been “marred by violent clashes, disruptions, sabotage, and property damage”, according to a government statement.

The police and the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG) will be able to increase the number of checks conducted and conduct them “without suspicion”. Anyone commuting or travelling between the two countries should expect delays. Airports in the region may also be particularly busy.