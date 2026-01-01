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Universitätsspital Basel

Universitätsspital Basel

Jobs in Switzerland by Universitätsspital Basel

Senior Oracle Database Administrator (DBA)

Latest career news & articles

Cross-border workers could claim Swiss benefits under new EU rules from 2028Cross-border workers could claim Swiss benefits under new EU rules from 2028
Real wages in Switzerland increase for second year in a rowReal wages in Switzerland increase for second year in a row
Switzerland sees a rise in job cuts due to AISwitzerland sees a rise in job cuts due to AI
Where is part-time work most common in Switzerland?Where is part-time work most common in Switzerland?
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