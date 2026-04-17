Surf wave could be coming to Zurich’s Limmat river

Water sports enthusiasts may be keen to hear that a new surf wave in the centre of Zurich may soon be available. Pending approval, a proposal sees the Laufkraftwerk near the Limmat river as a good potential spot.

Zurich councillors suggest new surf wave

City councillors in Zurich have put forward a proposal to create a surf wave in the heart of the city, similar to the well-known Eisbach surf wave in Munich. Councillors from the SP and Centre Party have suggested introducing a wave in the Limmat river, close to the Letten powerplant (Laufkraftwerk), north of Zürich HB, according to Watson.

The Letten power plant provides “suitable hydrological conditions” to create a wave, but would need some adjustments to optimise it. Entry and exit to the potential wave should be “simple and functional”, and the initiators want to make sure that sunbathers and swimmers are not disturbed.

Surf waves encourage exercise and recreation

When the weather is good in Switzerland, many take to the country’s abundance of lakes and rivers to swim, paddleboard and kayak. Introducing a wave for surfing in the centre of Zurich “would enable sporting activities in urban areas and would combine exercise, recreation and urban space in an innovative way”, continues the proposal.