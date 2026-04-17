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Surf wave could be coming to Zurich’s Limmat river

Surf wave could be coming to Zurich’s Limmat river

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By Clara Bousfield

Water sports enthusiasts may be keen to hear that a new surf wave in the centre of Zurich may soon be available. Pending approval, a proposal sees the Laufkraftwerk near the Limmat river as a good potential spot.

Zurich councillors suggest new surf wave

City councillors in Zurich have put forward a proposal to create a surf wave in the heart of the city, similar to the well-known Eisbach surf wave in Munich. Councillors from the SP and Centre Party have suggested introducing a wave in the Limmat river, close to the Letten powerplant (Laufkraftwerk), north of Zürich HB, according to Watson.

The Letten power plant provides “suitable hydrological conditions” to create a wave, but would need some adjustments to optimise it. Entry and exit to the potential wave should be “simple and functional”, and the initiators want to make sure that sunbathers and swimmers are not disturbed.

Surf waves encourage exercise and recreation

When the weather is good in Switzerland, many take to the country’s abundance of lakes and rivers to swim, paddleboard and kayak. Introducing a wave for surfing in the centre of Zurich “would enable sporting activities in urban areas and would combine exercise, recreation and urban space in an innovative way”, continues the proposal.

The suggestion will first go to the municipal council, which will decide whether or not to move it forward. Keen surfers can already enjoy a similar wave in Bremgarten along the river Reuss and in Thun along the Aare.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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