If you’re a whisky aficionado, you can’t miss the largest and oldest whisky festival in Switzerland. Previously known as Whisky Schiff Zurich, the Swiss Whisky Festival will make your day one sip at a time!

Whisky tasting in Switzerland

Picture as much whisky as you can think of and then double it. There will be dozens of exhibitors offering over 1.000 whiskies from 150 distilleries and you can taste as many as you like! Along with a 21-franc entry fee (including your own whisky glass!), sampling tokens are available in bags of 20 for 20 Swiss francs - that's just one franc per taste! Both international and Swiss distilleries will be present at the fair.

Not only can you savour the taste of a large variety of whiskies, but you can also attend masterclass seminars where you can learn about different whiskies and their history. Tickets for seminars include both the entrance price and a tasting glass to take home.

What goes well with a glass of whisky? That’s right, a cigar! Well, luckily there is a cigar and tobacco fair integrated into the whisky festival, so you can sit in the smoking lounge and enjoy both at the same time. Along with whisky and cigars, you can also satisfy your hunger with some culinary treats at the Trafo Whisky Pub.