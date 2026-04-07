St. Gallen Christmas Market is one of the most famous in Switzerland and each year it attracts visitors from far and wide. The old part of the city of St. Gallen is home to the Abbey of St. Gall, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The area couldn't be more fitting for the magical festive market.

700 shining stars in St. Gallen

During the festive season, St. Gallen is known as the city of stars (Sternenstadt), decorated with 700 bright and shining stars hanging over the cosy and atmospheric Christmas market. The magnificent Christmas tree stands at 20 metres tall on Klosterplatz, acting as the centrepiece and adorned with thousands of lights.

Around 50 charming little wooden chalets are decked out in Christmas decorations and stretching from the Waaghaus, along the Bohl, all the way to the Market Square. In the stalls, you'll find all kinds of seasonal decorations, jewellery, local textiles, wooden toys and candles. You can also treat yourself to delicious food and drink, such as waffles, mulled wine (Glühwein), delicious Swiss raclette, Swiss chocolate and St. Gallen bratwurst.

Photo credit: Switzerland Tourism / Andre Meier