Every year, Solothurn becomes a hub for multilingual literature, bringing literary professionals and literature lovers from Switzerland and abroad together in one place. Booklovers, get ready!

A multilingual festival to celebrate literature

The 48th edition of the Solothurn Literary Days takes place on May 15 - 17, with many events taking place throughout the city. Readings and talks by more than 80 invited authors will be the focal point of the festival and will be accompanied by award ceremonies, a family programme and roundtable discussions around current issues.

The festival celebrates literature in all its forms, ranging from entertainment to profound reflections. You could discover your new favourite author as you get to explore new publications in the fields of prose, poetry, youth and children’s literature, spoken word, graphic novels and translations.

This year, the Solothurn Literary Days will again host the presentation of the Swiss Literature Prize, the Swiss Children’s Book Prize and the Literary Prize of the city of Solothurn.