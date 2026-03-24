Narcissi in Bloom

The stunning “May Snow” flowers are back in bloom this May in the hills above Montreux, Switzerland, turning the surrounding area into gorgeous, perfumed landscapes.

Catch these lovely flowers in bloom

The ideal way to experience these springtime beauties is through guided tours or even unaccompanied on marked trails above Montreux and Vevey. As soon as the snow begins to melt away, the leaves of the narcissi flower come out of the earth and bloom into beautiful, wild, white narcissus. The trail starts from various locations like the Les Avants village, Pleiades, Glion, Caux and Mont-Pelerin.

All the trails cross the magnificent meadows and immaculate landscapes, and while they can be visited year-round, May 1 until June 15 is the best time to see the narcissi.

In the Belle Epoque era, the bloom of the narcissus was considered to be the end of the high season, and between 1897 and 1957, there used to be narcissus festivals with elaborate floats. The essence of Narcissus flowers can also be used in cooking, with the locals around Montreux using the blooms to make Narcissus-flavoured ice cream.