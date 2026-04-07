Geneva Christmas Markets
Geneva Christmas Markets
Geneva Christmas Markets (Marchés de Noël à Genève) welcome revellers from near and far to enjoy the festive cheer and cosy atmosphere at the shop stalls. There are many markets that take place in beautiful Geneva. Get swept up in Christmassy revelry just a stone’s throw from Lake Geneva, also known as Lac Léman, and enjoy all the treats of the season by one of the most famous lakes in Switzerland.
A festive day out in the city of Geneva
The city is glistening with Christmas lights and as a result, the atmosphere is unforgettable. Festive cheer grips the Place de la Fusterie, which is located between the old town and the new part of the city that slopes down towards the lake, with snow-capped mountains off in the distance. Meanwhile, the waterside festivities on Jardin Anglais are spectacular and unmissable, and there are so many more, as you'll see below.
Spending a cold winter’s day out and about strolling and browsing at Christmas stalls in harsh weather is bound to help you work up a hunger and thirst for something tasty, which is why the food stalls are such a welcome part of the market. Treat yourself to something delicious such as waffles, a steaming cup of Glühwein or hot chocolate, or local Swiss specialities like delicious Swiss raclette, fondue or Swiss chocolate made locally.
In early December each year, the Fête de l'Escalade takes place in the Old Town to celebrate the successful defence of the city from the Savoyards in 1602, which apparently involved a lady with a pot of hot soup. It’s fantastic that such an exuberant outdoor event coincides with the Christmas market - it is a celebration complete with historical reenactments of a time in history when the people of Geneva came together in solidarity to escape capture and oppression.
Many Christmas Markets in Geneva
Here are the dates of the different Christmas Markets taking place in Geneva this festive season:
Noël au Quai Christmas Market
- November 20 to December 24, 2025
Noël au Quai Christmas Market along the Quai du Mont Blanc occurs from November 20, 2025 until December 24, 2025 and is renowned as one of the most magnificent Christmas markets in the whole city. Browse the reams of festive chalets where you'll come across local crafts that would make the perfect Christmas gift. Take a ride on a carousel or if you get hungry or thirsty, wander into the fondue chalet or the "Christmas pub". This market has it all!
A special initiative as part of Noël au Quai is the second-hand toy market on December 17, 2025 from 1pm-5pm. Children can set up stalls with their parents at the Christmas Pub, in which they can sell their pre-loved toys, and additionally, they can exchange them for other toys.
Carouge Christmas Market
- Dec 12-14, 2025
Carouge Christmas Market celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2025. It spans many streets in the municipality of Carouge, such as Rue Saint-Joseph, Place du Marché, Place de l’Octroi, Place du Temple and Rue Ancienne. As well as the enticing stalls selling gorgeous crafts and delicious food, visitors get to enjoy ice skating at Patinoire Carouge, as well as illuminating art installations throughout the area.
Christmas Market at Marché de la Fusterie
- December 11-24, 2025
Place de la Fusterie hosts regular markets throughout the year. It is also home to a very popular festive market each year, leading up to Christmas. This year, from December 11-24, the Christmas Market at Marché de la Fustarie (Marché de Noël à la Fusterie) captures the imaginations of many, who get into the Christmas spirit while browsing the many amazing stands.
Attending Geneva Christmas Markets
The markets are generally open from 11am until 8.30pm, with some variations and exceptions. To find out more about Geneva Christmas Markets, check out this Geneva Christmas Market event page.