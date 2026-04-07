Geneva Christmas Markets (Marchés de Noël à Genève) welcome revellers from near and far to enjoy the festive cheer and cosy atmosphere at the shop stalls. There are many markets that take place in beautiful Geneva. Get swept up in Christmassy revelry just a stone’s throw from Lake Geneva, also known as Lac Léman, and enjoy all the treats of the season by one of the most famous lakes in Switzerland.

A festive day out in the city of Geneva

The city is glistening with Christmas lights and as a result, the atmosphere is unforgettable. Festive cheer grips the Place de la Fusterie, which is located between the old town and the new part of the city that slopes down towards the lake, with snow-capped mountains off in the distance. Meanwhile, the waterside festivities on Jardin Anglais are spectacular and unmissable, and there are so many more, as you'll see below.

Spending a cold winter’s day out and about strolling and browsing at Christmas stalls in harsh weather is bound to help you work up a hunger and thirst for something tasty, which is why the food stalls are such a welcome part of the market. Treat yourself to something delicious such as waffles, a steaming cup of Glühwein or hot chocolate, or local Swiss specialities like delicious Swiss raclette, fondue or Swiss chocolate made locally.

In early December each year, the Fête de l'Escalade takes place in the Old Town to celebrate the successful defence of the city from the Savoyards in 1602, which apparently involved a lady with a pot of hot soup. It’s fantastic that such an exuberant outdoor event coincides with the Christmas market - it is a celebration complete with historical reenactments of a time in history when the people of Geneva came together in solidarity to escape capture and oppression.