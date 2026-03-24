Cully Jazz Festival is an eight-day event in the Swiss Riviera, featuring 35 ticketed concerts and more than 100 free concerts. Taking place in the wine-producing region of Lavaux-Oron in Canton Vaud overlooking Lake Geneva, its setting is sumptuous. It's an unmissable event for both jazz fanatics and those who want to soak up the atmosphere of global artistry and local wine.

Cully Jazz is known as one of the foremost jazz festivals in French-speaking Switzerland. It typically attracts over 62.000 festival-goers each year. This year sees the 43rd edition of Cully Jazz taking place on April 10-18, 2026. There are two main pillars: the OFF Festival, which involves free concerts and the IN Festival, for which you have to buy tickets in advance.

Free concerts at Cully Jazz 2026

You can catch live concerts at the OFF Festival in cafés and wine cellars throughout the village of Cully. It provides a platform for many young Swiss jazz musicians, fostering artistry and encouraging the next generation of musicians. Upcoming artists playing in the OFF Festival often find themselves on the line-up for the IN Festival a couple of years later.

Eminent jazz artists across three main concert stages

The main part of the festival is known as the IN Festival. The line-up is impressive.