You may have watched Mo Amer on Netflix, or you may have yet to discover his brilliance. The Palestinian-American comedian's stand-up shows and Netflix series have garnered critical acclaim.

Catch this great comedian on the Swiss leg of his El Oso Palestino tour: an outstanding, award-winning stand-up comedy show by Mohammed "Mo" Amer at Theater Spirgarten in Zurich.

The one and only Mo Amer, live at the Theater Spirgarten

Mohammed "Mo" Amer is a celebrated Palestinian-American stand-up comedian and award-winning writer. Currently starring in the acclaimed Netflix series MO, a semi-autobiographical series. MO was deemed "certified fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes with a rare 100 percent from critics and was named one of the best shows in 2022 by the New York Times and NY Magazine.

The series also garnered Amer a Gotham Award, 2023 Peabody Award, AFI Honours and a Television Academy Honour. The highly anticipated season 2 of MO was released on January 30. Mo also co-starred in the Hulu show Ramy, where he plays the cousin of the main character, who owns and operates a diner, where many of the show's characters congregate.