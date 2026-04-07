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Celebrated stand-up comedian Mo Amer performs in Zurich

Celebrated stand-up comedian Mo Amer performs in Zurich

Celebrated stand-up comedian Mo Amer performs in Zurich

Theater Spirgarten, Lindenplatz 5, 8048 Zurich
From 52,10 Swiss francs
Get your tickets now!

You may have watched Mo Amer on Netflix, or you may have yet to discover his brilliance. The Palestinian-American comedian's stand-up shows and Netflix series have garnered critical acclaim.

Catch this great comedian on the Swiss leg of his El Oso Palestino tour: an outstanding, award-winning stand-up comedy show by Mohammed "Mo" Amer at Theater Spirgarten in Zurich.

The one and only Mo Amer, live at the Theater Spirgarten

Mohammed "Mo" Amer is a celebrated Palestinian-American stand-up comedian and award-winning writer. Currently starring in the acclaimed Netflix series MO, a semi-autobiographical series. MO was deemed "certified fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes with a rare 100 percent from critics and was named one of the best shows in 2022 by the New York Times and NY Magazine

The series also garnered Amer a Gotham Award, 2023 Peabody Award, AFI Honours and a Television Academy Honour. The highly anticipated season 2 of MO was released on January 30. Mo also co-starred in the Hulu show Ramy, where he plays the cousin of the main character, who owns and operates a diner, where many of the show's characters congregate.  

Mohammed Mo Amer

Alongside his TV success, Amer co-starred with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the DC blockbuster Black Adam, bringing his own unique humour to the DC comic. Known for his global reach, Amer has toured in over 40 countries. His stand-up specials, Mo Amer: The Vagabond and Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas, are both available on Netflix.

Audiences can look forward to Amer’s show, titled El Oso Palestino, covering life, family, and his journey as a new dad in today’s political climate, all delivered with his signature humour and perspective, just like he does on his eponymous show, MO.

Get your tickets to go and see Mo Amer's stand-up show

Get your tickets to see Mohammed "Mo" Amer at Theater Spirgarten in Zurich on the Ticketcorner website. Tickets start at 52,10 Swiss francs. VIP tickets are also available, for 132,90 Swiss francs, offering the best seats in the theatre, along with a meet and greet with Mo Amer and a chance to get your photo taken with him.

Get your tickets now!
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