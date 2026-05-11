Aufgetischt St. Gallen
Dave Primov / Shutterstock.com
Aufgetischt St. Gallen
Ever walked through a busy street, on a stressful day and all of a sudden you start hearing a few amazing notes around the corner? Nothing brightens the day like street musicians and performers. Very true to their nature as wandering artists, they are hard to track down, until now. Every year, the Aufgetischt in St. Gallen brings together street performers from around the world for you to soak up their magic.
Aufgetischt St. Gallen 2026
For the 13th time, Aufgetischt is coming to Switzerland, this year from Friday, May 15 to Sunday, May 17. You can get ready for 41 incredible artists showcasing their skills and passion in music, dance, art, magic, poetry, and theatre, though these categories may be a bit too narrow to fully capture the character of Aufgetischt. In addition to the usual performances, you will get to participate and play along with the special acts at the Klosterhof and at the Roten Platz.
Don't miss out on the culinary experience as you enjoy the artistic one. St. Gallen will provide you with street food and delicious drinks you get to enjoy at the Tavolatas, the long tables on the streets, where you can sit down and connect with those around you.
Staying a bit longer? Sad to see the performances end? Then join the Abgetischt festival after-party. On Friday and Saturday, starting at 23:45, the Grabenhalle will be the place to be for the Aufgetischt celebration.
Supporting St. Gallen
The festival in itself is free of charge, but to keep this amazing opportunity for artists and visitors running, Aufgetischt will be selling bracelets and programme leaflets to support themselves. The booths all over the old town will be selling their products, including bracelets for children, starting on May 1.
While the artists will be accommodated by the organisers, they receive no salary. Just like with any street performance, they rely on you to pay them according to the joy you experience seeing them. All you need to do is drop what you are willing to give in their hats.
Planning your trip
The location with info booths, food, and performances is easily accessible by public transport; just make your way to the old town of St. Gallen. No matter the weather, you can be sure the festival will take place, so prepare for a great time in both the rain and the sun. If you need anything, from retrieving cash to asking questions about the festival, seek out one of the information booths. If necessary, you can find paramedics at the Gallusstrasse 20.
Check out the programme and the opening hours on the Aufgetischt St. Gallen website. What's the wait? Go out to the streets and experience art come to life!