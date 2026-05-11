Ever walked through a busy street, on a stressful day and all of a sudden you start hearing a few amazing notes around the corner? Nothing brightens the day like street musicians and performers. Very true to their nature as wandering artists, they are hard to track down, until now. Every year, the Aufgetischt in St. Gallen brings together street performers from around the world for you to soak up their magic.

Aufgetischt St. Gallen 2026

For the 13th time, Aufgetischt is coming to Switzerland, this year from Friday, May 15 to Sunday, May 17. You can get ready for 41 incredible artists showcasing their skills and passion in music, dance, art, magic, poetry, and theatre, though these categories may be a bit too narrow to fully capture the character of Aufgetischt. In addition to the usual performances, you will get to participate and play along with the special acts at the Klosterhof and at the Roten Platz.

Don't miss out on the culinary experience as you enjoy the artistic one. St. Gallen will provide you with street food and delicious drinks you get to enjoy at the Tavolatas, the long tables on the streets, where you can sit down and connect with those around you.

Staying a bit longer? Sad to see the performances end? Then join the Abgetischt festival after-party. On Friday and Saturday, starting at 23:45, the Grabenhalle will be the place to be for the Aufgetischt celebration.