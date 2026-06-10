Art Basel is one of the world’s largest art fairs. It has been running since 1970 and has grown to become an eminent event on the art world's calendar. The event also takes place not only in Basel but also in Miami Beach and Hong Kong.

Exhibits by over 200 galleries at Art Basel

The event is based around buying and selling art, but it is equally about welcoming art spectators to come and admire the art and open dialogue about artistic trends. Each year, over 200 galleries exhibit superb artworks and art collectors, artists, art students and art enthusiasts all gather together, making Basel a focal point of the international art world.

Image credit: © Art Basel

Kids at Art Basel

For families with kids, Art Basel is ideal, thanks to the rich and dynamic kids’ programme, called Art Kids. It’s a safe space for kids to get busy with fun activities while their parents enjoy the art.