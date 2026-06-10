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Art Basel 

Art Basel 

Art Basel 

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Messe Basel, Messeplatz 10, 4058 Basel
Various prices

Art Basel is one of the world’s largest art fairs. It has been running since 1970 and has grown to become an eminent event on the art world's calendar. The event also takes place not only in Basel but also in Miami Beach and Hong Kong.

Exhibits by over 200 galleries at Art Basel

The event is based around buying and selling art, but it is equally about welcoming art spectators to come and admire the art and open dialogue about artistic trends. Each year, over 200 galleries exhibit superb artworks and art collectors, artists, art students and art enthusiasts all gather together, making Basel a focal point of the international art world.

Art Basel at Messe BaselImage credit: © Art Basel

Kids at Art Basel

For families with kids, Art Basel is ideal, thanks to the rich and dynamic kids’ programme, called Art Kids. It’s a safe space for kids to get busy with fun activities while their parents enjoy the art.

Opening times of Art Basel

Here are the opening times of Art Basel:

Public Days

  • Thursday, June 18, 2026, 11am to 7pm
  • Friday, June 19, 2026, 11am to 7pm
  • Saturday, June 20, 2026, 11am to 7pm
  • Sunday, June 21, 2026, 11am to 7pm

Art Basel SwitzerlandImage credit © Art Basel

Plan your visit to Art Basel

Find out more about the event on the Art Basel website and plan your visit. Art Basel takes place at Messe Basel, so if you’re arriving by public transportation, it’s a 10-minute journey from the train station.

Art Basel galleryImage credit: © Art Basel

Thumb image credit: © Art Basel

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