Zurich luxury apartments sit empty despite housing shortage

Switzerland is in the midst of a housing crisis, with vacancy rates dropping each year and currently at just 1 percent. Yet new luxury apartments in Oerlikon, Zurich, remain half empty. High rents could be to blame.

Oerlikon luxury apartments priced too high

Known as the Living Eleven project, two buildings on Jungstrasse in Oerlikon have been ready for new tenants since November 2025. However, 34 of the 61 apartments are currently still empty, reports Blick.

The rent could be the reason why the apartments are still vacant. For example, a 85,4-sqaure metre 2,5 room apartment costs 5.520 Swiss francs a month to rent.

One of the most expensive apartments in the development is a 4,5-room, 132-square-metre apartment costing 6.570 francs per month. The cheapest is 2.100 francs a month for a 1,5-room, 36-square-metre apartment. The rent is high “even by Zurich standards”, continues Blick.