Uber passengers can now record audio on journeys in Switzerland

Popular ride-hailing app Uber has launched a new feature in Switzerland to help passengers feel safer during rides. Travellers can now record audio during their journey and submit it to Uber if an incident occurs.

New Uber safety feature launches across Switzerland

Roll-out of a new safety feature for anyone taking an Uber in Switzerland has already begun. The new feature gives passengers the option to record audio during a journey from within the app’s safety centre. Once the ride has ended, the user can choose to share the recording with Uber if an incident has happened that made them feel unsafe.

With the new feature, drivers will be notified if a passenger has turned it on before being picked up and can decline the ride.

An Uber press release focused heavily on explaining the data and privacy protection measures taken. For example, audio recordings will be “encrypted and securely stored directly on the passenger’s smartphone”, and Uber can access them only if a security report is submitted by the passenger.