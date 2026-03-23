Home
Lifestyle
Swiss news & articles
Cinema admissions in Switzerland reach lowest level in 50 years

Cinema admissions in Switzerland reach lowest level in 50 years

Pierre-Olivier / Shutterstock.com

By Clara Bousfield

Heading to the cinema to watch the latest release is becoming less popular in Switzerland. The number of cinema admissions in 2025 reached its lowest level in 50 years, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

Swiss cinema admissions drop below 10 million

The number of people taking a trip to the cinema in Switzerland has reached its lowest level in 50 years (excluding the COVID-19 pandemic). According to the latest data from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), fewer than 10 million admissions were recorded at Swiss cinemas in 2025.

At 9,47 million cinema admissions, this is the first time the number of cinema visits has fallen below 10 million since 1980 and is an 8 percent decline compared to 2024. Interestingly, the drop in numbers was largest in French-speaking Switzerland at 16 percent, followed by Italian-speaking Switzerland at 13 percent and German-speaking Switzerland at 3 percent.

When overall numbers are compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, the number of admissions has dropped by 24 percent. 

Swiss and European films increase in popularity

Despite fewer and fewer people visiting the cinema in the alpine nation, the FSO reports that European films are increasingly making up a larger share of the market. European films now take up 30 percent of the market compared to 26 percent in 2024. 

Movies from France, Germany and the UK were particularly popular in 2025, according to the FSO. Swiss films remained roughly the same in terms of popularity, taking 9,1 percent of the market share in 2025 compared to 8,9 percent in 2024. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

Related Stories

SRF and Sky Switzerland collaborate on new Sherlock Holmes TV seriesSRF and Sky Switzerland collaborate on new Sherlock Holmes TV series
Cinema admissions in Switzerland continue to stagnate, FSO revealsCinema admissions in Switzerland continue to stagnate, FSO reveals
The most watched movies at Swiss cinemas in 2023 revealedThe most watched movies at Swiss cinemas in 2023 revealed
11 important things expats in Switzerland need to know about in November 202311 important things expats in Switzerland need to know about in November 2023
What will be voted on in the March 2026 national referendum in Switzerland?What will be voted on in the March 2026 national referendum in Switzerland?
These were Switzerland's most streamed artists in 2025These were Switzerland's most streamed artists in 2025
11 best Christmas markets in Switzerland11 best Christmas markets in Switzerland
8 great vegan restaurants in Zurich8 great vegan restaurants in Zurich
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.