Switzerland still reliant on foreign and older doctors, warns medical association

The Swiss Medical Association has provided an update on the number of doctors in Switzerland. The country is still reliant on foreign workers, and 25 percent of doctors are aged over 60 and due to retire soon.

Aging doctors in Switzerland create looming retirement wave

In a recent press release, the Swiss Medical Association (FMH or Verbindung Schweizer Ärztinnen und Ärzte) shared a summary of the current number of workers in the healthcare system.

The latest data reveals that Switzerland continues to rely on international workers to fill healthcare roles, as not enough citizens or residents are trained at Swiss universities.

According to the FMH, 43 percent of doctors hold a medical qualification from abroad and out of the 1.132 doctors with Swiss specialist qualifications, 52 percent have a foreign medical qualification. “Without foreign specialists, there would be a massive shortage”, warned the FMH.