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Switzerland still reliant on foreign and older doctors, warns medical association

Switzerland still reliant on foreign and older doctors, warns medical association

By Clara Bousfield

The Swiss Medical Association has provided an update on the number of doctors in Switzerland. The country is still reliant on foreign workers, and 25 percent of doctors are aged over 60 and due to retire soon.

Aging doctors in Switzerland create looming retirement wave 

In a recent press release, the Swiss Medical Association (FMH or Verbindung Schweizer Ärztinnen und Ärzte) shared a summary of the current number of workers in the healthcare system.

The latest data reveals that Switzerland continues to rely on international workers to fill healthcare roles, as not enough citizens or residents are trained at Swiss universities.

According to the FMH, 43 percent of doctors hold a medical qualification from abroad and out of the 1.132 doctors with Swiss specialist qualifications, 52 percent have a foreign medical qualification. “Without foreign specialists, there would be a massive shortage”, warned the FMH.

Not only this, but the medical association also shared that the average age of doctors in Switzerland is 50, and 25 percent are aged 60 or older. “This means a large wave of retirements is approaching”, and will create even more need for additional healthcare workers. 

Despite more doctors, healthcare access remains strained in Switzerland

According to the FMH, there were more practising doctors in Switzerland in 2025 compared to 2024. In total, there were 44.612 doctors across the alpine nation in 2025, which is 2.010, or 5 percent, more than in 2024.

While the increase in doctors is a positive thing, the number of healthcare professionals “is not keeping pace with demographic trends and the growing demand for medical services”, continues the press release. Around a third of GP practices cannot accept new patients.

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How Switzerland plans to reduce reliance on foreign doctors 

The medical organisation is calling for several measures to prevent the situation from worsening. This includes increasing the number of available places on medical degree courses, more training focusing on outpatient care at GPs, and better working conditions for healthcare professionals, such as reducing extra administrative tasks and improving work-life balance to reduce long workweeks.

The government has taken some action in recent years to address the growing healthcare problems. Pharmacies can now treat minor conditions to remove some pressure off hospitals and the government wants to make it easier for foreign doctors to come and work in Switzerland

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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