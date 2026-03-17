Every year, the summer months of June, July, and August are the busiest period for international moves to and from Switzerland. Many expats relocate during this time to start a new job, change roles, or for their children to begin the school year alongside their classmates. While summer seems like a practical time to move, it is a peak season. Good preparation is essential to avoid delays, limited availability, and unnecessary stress. Personal preparation: documents and planning Whether you are entering or leaving Switzerland, your move starts with personal preparation. Ensuring that all required documents are arranged on time is essential. Depending on your situation, this may include visas, residence permits, work-related documentation, or customs paperwork. In some cases, your employer or HR department supports this process or refers you to a relocation or moving company. Even when assistance is provided, it remains important to understand what is required and when it is required. Missing documents can cause needless delays during a busy summer period.

Preparing your move with a moving company An overseas move involves more than transport alone. Everything in your current home needs to be relocated to a new destination, often across borders and continents. This calls for careful coordination at both the origin and the destination. During the summer peak season, moving companies operate at full capacity. Trucks, crews, storage facilities, and shipping space are all in high demand. Contacting a moving company early allows time to plan the move properly. Discuss special items and ensure that all practical arrangements are in place well before your preferred moving date. “We work with local moving companies on both sides of the move.” Moving to Switzerland during peak season For those moving to Switzerland, housing can be a challenge. The country is currently facing a housing shortage, which means finding suitable long-term accommodation may take time. Many expats use temporary housing upon arrival. In these situations, temporary storage can be a practical solution. Your household goods can be stored safely until a permanent home is available, after which they can be delivered and placed in your new residence. You can even request a handyman to settle in faster.

Leaving Switzerland during peak season When leaving Switzerland, planning is equally important. Your home needs to be cleared before the rental contract ends or the property is handed over. During the summer months, the availability of moving services is limited, and last-minute bookings can be difficult. Because demand is high, arranging your move well in advance helps ensure that the needed resources are available and that your departure runs smoothly. Avoiding last-minute summer moves Summer is the busiest period for international moving. Waiting until the last minute increases the risk of limited availability, scheduling issues, or delays. Arranging your overseas move in advance offers clear benefits: A lower risk of delays due to fully booked schedules

More time to make informed choices

Reduced stress during a busy transition period

Assurance that your move will not be pushed to the end of the planning queue