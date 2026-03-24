Foreign drivers will have to pay a transit tax for passing through Switzerland

The “transit tax” proposal is now one step closer to becoming law after the National Council voted to pass the initiative. In the future, foreign drivers passing through Switzerland will have to pay a toll.

Swiss Parliament passes new tax on foreign drivers

Following approval by the Council of States in September 2025, the National Council has followed suit and voted in favour of a new “transit tax” that will see foreign drivers pay a new toll to pass through Switzerland on their way to another country.

The motion, proposed by Marco Chiesa (SVP), passed by 173 votes. 13 councillors were against it and 3 abstained, reports 20 Minuten. The Federal Council will now move forward with drafting a bill.

Foreign driver tax could raise 11 million Swiss francs

The new tax aims to reduce heavy traffic on Swiss motorways, particularly during peak times like Easter and summer holidays. Depending on the time of day, day of the week and amount of traffic, foreigners will be charged varying amounts to drive through Switzerland to, for example, Italy, Germany, France or Austria.