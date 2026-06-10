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Over 20 border crossings in Geneva close ahead of G7 summit

Over 20 border crossings in Geneva close ahead of G7 summit

BreizhAtao / Shutterstock.com

By Clara Bousfield

In the lead-up to the G7 summit taking place in France from June 15 to 17, authorities in Geneva have announced that several border crossings between Switzerland and France will close temporarily.

These border crossings will remain open

A total of 25 border crossings in canton Geneva will close from the afternoon of Thursday, June 11 until Thursday, June 18. Anyone looking to cross the border between Switzerland and France can do so at Anières, Moillesalaz, Perly, Meyrin, Bardonnex, Thônex-Vallard and Ferney-Voltaire. 

The borders of Gare d’Annemasse and Cornavin, as well as Geneva Airport, will also remain open. Take a look at the map of open borders here and plan your route before travelling.

Bardonnex and Thônex-Vallard will have a priority lane for people with a temporary permit (“Les macarons”), designed for workers in essential services such as doctors, emergency services and the police

Chancy, Landecy, and Monniaz will be open only at certain times for those with a macaron pass. More details can be found in a government FAQ

A1 traffic restrictions will apply

There will also be several traffic restrictions in place from Monday, June 15 to Wednesday, June 17. The following roads are impacted:

  • A1 closed towards the Bardonnex border crossing. Drivers will need to exit at Meyrin, Vernier or Geneva-centre.
  • A1 exit and entrance closed at Bernex and Perly/Plans-les-Ouates.
  • A1 slip road closed from La Praille to Bardonnex.
  • A1 exit Vengeron-Geneva-Lac will be closed on Sunday, June 14.

A map with further details can be found here

Potential disruption and road closures may also be felt in Geneva’s city centre as NOG7 plans to hold a demonstration on Sunday, June 14, starting at 2pm at Parc de La Perle. 

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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