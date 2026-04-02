106
jobs in Geneva
Media and Communication Intern
Marketing / PR
Geneva
Posted date April 4, 2026
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Pharmaceuticals in the Environment Specialist
Management / Consulting
Geneva
Posted date April 4, 2026
Programme Management Assistant, G5
Management / Consulting
Geneva
Posted date April 4, 2026
SENIOR ECONOMIC AFFAIRS OFFICER (Temporary Job Opening), P5
Research / Academic
Geneva
Posted date April 4, 2026
Intern - Programme Management and Research
Research / Academic
Geneva
Posted date April 4, 2026
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Power Platform Developer
IT & technology
Geneva
Posted date April 4, 2026
Policy Coordination Intern
Management / Consulting
Geneva
Posted date April 4, 2026
Intern Human Rights /Communications
Marketing / PR
Geneva
Posted date April 4, 2026
National Consultant, Training Specialist
Management / Consulting
Geneva
Posted date April 4, 2026
Management and Administration Intern
Administration / Secretarial
Geneva
Posted date April 4, 2026
National Consultant: County Level Agribusiness Facilitator Green and Resilient Agriculture and Climate Economy (GRACE)
Management / Consulting
Geneva
Posted date April 4, 2026
Intern Human Rights
Other
Geneva
Posted date April 4, 2026
COMMUNICATIONS ASSISTANT (Temporary Job Posting), G6
Marketing / PR
Geneva
Posted date April 4, 2026
GRAPHIC DESIGN ASSISTANT (Temporary Job Opening), G6
Creative / Design
Geneva
Posted date April 4, 2026
DEPUTY MANAGER 100% (M/W/D) ZARA GENEVE MOLARD
Management / Consulting
Geneva
Posted date April 4, 2026
Junior Windows Systems Engineer
IT & technology
Geneva
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
Senior Network Security Engineer
IT & technology
Geneva
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
VMware/OpenStack Virtualization Administrator
IT & technology
Geneva
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
Head of IT Security Operations
IT & technology
Geneva
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
AI Engineer - Generative Applications
IT & technology
Geneva
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
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