Real wages in Switzerland increase for second year in a row

The Federal Statistical Office (FSO) has revealed that real wages in Switzerland increased for the second year in a row due to low inflation.

Real wages jump 1,6% in Switzerland as inflation remains low

Between April 2025 and April 2026, the nominal wage index saw an average increase of 1,8 percent year-on-year and, when taking into account an average annual inflation rate of 0,2 percent, real wages rose by 1,6 percent compared to 2024.

This is the “most significant increase since 2009”, according to an FSO press release, as many salaries across the country rose for a second year following a period without any increases. With inflation remaining low at 0,2 percent compared to 1,1 percent in 2024 and 2,1 percent in 2023, “purchasing power of wages increased”.