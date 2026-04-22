Real wages in Switzerland increase for second year in a row
The Federal Statistical Office (FSO) has revealed that real wages in Switzerland increased for the second year in a row due to low inflation.
Real wages jump 1,6% in Switzerland as inflation remains low
Between April 2025 and April 2026, the nominal wage index saw an average increase of 1,8 percent year-on-year and, when taking into account an average annual inflation rate of 0,2 percent, real wages rose by 1,6 percent compared to 2024.
This is the “most significant increase since 2009”, according to an FSO press release, as many salaries across the country rose for a second year following a period without any increases. With inflation remaining low at 0,2 percent compared to 1,1 percent in 2024 and 2,1 percent in 2023, “purchasing power of wages increased”.
Which sectors saw the biggest wage increases in Switzerland
In 2025, real wages rose the most in the service sector, averaging a 1,9 percent increase. Wages in public administration (3,3 percent) saw the biggest increase, followed by “professional, scientific and technical activities” (2,6 percent). For jobs in hospitality, transport and the postal service, the rise was 1,6 percent.
The industrial sector in Switzerland saw nominal wages increase by an average of 1,5 percent. The biggest increase was for “coal and petroleum refining, manufacturer[s] of chemical and pharmaceutical products” (3,1 percent), followed by metal products manufacturing (2,4 percent) and computer, watch and electrical equipment manufacturing (2,3 percent).
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Editor at IamExpat Media