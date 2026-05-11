The National Council has adopted a proposal that will see mandatory time tracking scrapped for workers in Switzerland who earn over 120.000 Swiss francs a year.

Switzerland moves to end mandatory time tracking for high earners

Proposed by Jürg Grossen (Green Liberal Party), the motion “More flexibility and personal responsibility for high-income employees” was passed in the lower chamber of the Swiss parliament by 129 votes to 59, with three abstentions.

Grossen’s motion states that people who earn over 120.000 francs a year “generally have a greater degree of autonomy and more influence over their working conditions”. By removing “rigid working and rest time regulations”, people will be able to work more flexibly and adapt to business needs. Ultimately, Grossen argues, this will benefit the Swiss economy.

The motion suggests amending the Employment Act, which regulates maximum working hours and minimum rest periods, typically tracked by companies through time sheets.