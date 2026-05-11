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Switzerland moves to end mandatory time tracking for high earners

Switzerland moves to end mandatory time tracking for high earners

Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Shutterstock.com

By Clara Bousfield

The National Council has adopted a proposal that will see mandatory time tracking scrapped for workers in Switzerland who earn over 120.000 Swiss francs a year.

Switzerland moves to end mandatory time tracking for high earners

Proposed by Jürg Grossen (Green Liberal Party), the motion “More flexibility and personal responsibility for high-income employees” was passed in the lower chamber of the Swiss parliament by 129 votes to 59, with three abstentions. 

Grossen’s motion states that people who earn over 120.000 francs a year “generally have a greater degree of autonomy and more influence over their working conditions”. By removing “rigid working and rest time regulations”, people will be able to work more flexibly and adapt to business needs. Ultimately, Grossen argues, this will benefit the Swiss economy.

The motion suggests amending the Employment Act, which regulates maximum working hours and minimum rest periods, typically tracked by companies through time sheets.

According to the latest government statistics, the average gross monthly salary in Switzerland is around 7.024 francs, amounting to roughly 84.000 francs a year. Higher earners who may be affected by the change typically work in sectors such as banking, pharmaceuticals and technology.

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Federal Council against time tracking proposal

While largely supported in the National Council, the move goes “against the will of the Federal Council”, which is against the initiative, reports Watson. President Guy Parmelin argues that flexible working is already enabled under the Employment Act.

Furthermore, companies in Switzerland have enough autonomy to amend working hours, and removing the outlined working and rest time regulation would “undermine occupational health and safety”. Next, the motion will be put to a vote in the Council of States, the upper house of the Swiss government.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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