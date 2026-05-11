Switzerland moves to end mandatory time tracking for high earners
The National Council has adopted a proposal that will see mandatory time tracking scrapped for workers in Switzerland who earn over 120.000 Swiss francs a year.
Switzerland moves to end mandatory time tracking for high earners
Proposed by Jürg Grossen (Green Liberal Party), the motion “More flexibility and personal responsibility for high-income employees” was passed in the lower chamber of the Swiss parliament by 129 votes to 59, with three abstentions.
Grossen’s motion states that people who earn over 120.000 francs a year “generally have a greater degree of autonomy and more influence over their working conditions”. By removing “rigid working and rest time regulations”, people will be able to work more flexibly and adapt to business needs. Ultimately, Grossen argues, this will benefit the Swiss economy.
The motion suggests amending the Employment Act, which regulates maximum working hours and minimum rest periods, typically tracked by companies through time sheets.
According to the latest government statistics, the average gross monthly salary in Switzerland is around 7.024 francs, amounting to roughly 84.000 francs a year. Higher earners who may be affected by the change typically work in sectors such as banking, pharmaceuticals and technology.
Federal Council against time tracking proposal
While largely supported in the National Council, the move goes “against the will of the Federal Council”, which is against the initiative, reports Watson. President Guy Parmelin argues that flexible working is already enabled under the Employment Act.
Furthermore, companies in Switzerland have enough autonomy to amend working hours, and removing the outlined working and rest time regulation would “undermine occupational health and safety”. Next, the motion will be put to a vote in the Council of States, the upper house of the Swiss government.
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