How Switzerland ranks among top 20 richest countries in the world

A new ranking by HelloSafe has placed Switzerland fourth among the richest countries in the world. The Prosperity Index 2026 looks not just at GDP but also at other social metrics.

How HelloSafe measures the world’s wealthiest countries

HelloSafe, an insurance and finance comparison site, has released a list of the top 20 richest countries in the world. The HelloSafe Prosperity Index 2026 analyses “the real prosperity of nations” by looking at not only GDP but also quality of life and living standards. “Being the richest country in the world isn’t just about producing a lot. It’s measured by how that wealth translates into tangible benefits for the average citizen.”

The study is based on five weighted indicators: GDP per capita, GNI per capita, Human Development Index, Gini coefficient and relative poverty rate. Together, these produce a score out of 100 for each country.

Norway takes top spot as the richest country in the world, with a prosperity score of 77,65. Ireland (75,06) follows in second place and Luxembourg (74,39) in third.