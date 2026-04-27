How Switzerland ranks among top 20 richest countries in the world
A new ranking by HelloSafe has placed Switzerland fourth among the richest countries in the world. The Prosperity Index 2026 looks not just at GDP but also at other social metrics.
How HelloSafe measures the world’s wealthiest countries
HelloSafe, an insurance and finance comparison site, has released a list of the top 20 richest countries in the world. The HelloSafe Prosperity Index 2026 analyses “the real prosperity of nations” by looking at not only GDP but also quality of life and living standards. “Being the richest country in the world isn’t just about producing a lot. It’s measured by how that wealth translates into tangible benefits for the average citizen.”
The study is based on five weighted indicators: GDP per capita, GNI per capita, Human Development Index, Gini coefficient and relative poverty rate. Together, these produce a score out of 100 for each country.
Norway takes top spot as the richest country in the world, with a prosperity score of 77,65. Ireland (75,06) follows in second place and Luxembourg (74,39) in third.
Why Switzerland ranks 4th among the richest countries in the world
Switzerland ranks fourth in 2026 with a prosperity score of 72,46. Countries with such a score are recognised for their “dynamic economies, low poverty [and] moderate inequalities”. These nations are wealthy “in all measured dimensions”.
The combination of a stable Swiss franc and political system, along with favourable tax rates means that Switzerland often attracts several large international companies. Salaries in Switzerland are high and unemployment rates are reasonably low, resulting in both economic and social factors contributing to the country’s success.
Of course, it’s not without fault as it has a high cost of living and faces increasing pressure on services like healthcare, public transport and housing.
Top 10 richest countries in the world revealed
In all, here is a list of the top 10 richest countries in the world based on the HelloSafe Prosperity Index 2026 (score out of 100):
- Norway (77,65)
- Ireland (75,06)
- Luxembourg (74,39)
- Switzerland (72,46)
- Iceland (72,23)
- Singapore (66,43)
- Denmark (65,78)
- The Netherlands (58,17)
- Belgium (54,83)
- Sweden (54,62)
The full top 20 ranking can be found here, along with the top 20 wealthiest countries in Europe.
Editor at IamExpat Media