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Rencontres de folklore internationales de Fribourg

Rencontres de folklore internationales de Fribourg

Rencontres de folklore internationales de Fribourg

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Village des Nations, Place Georges Python Fribourg
Various prices

Over 300 dancers, singers and musicians gather together in Canton Fribourg to perform folk acts from different countries at Rencontres de folklore internationales de Fribourg (RFI). This renowned international folk music and dance festival strives to preserve the continuity of these folk art forms and is the only event of its kind in Switzerland

Cultural exchange in folk dancing, singing and live music

RFI was established in the 1970s to encourage cultural exchange with other nations in the form of folk dancing, singing and music-making. Each year, between eight and 10 different ensembles perform, usually from all continents of the world. There are even special performances aimed at kids.

RFI venue

The main venue of the festival is the Village des Nations, which is located at Place Georges Python in the centre of the city. Entrance is free for most of the events, including parades, indoor and outdoor performances, activities for children and concerts.

Plan your visit to Rencontres de folklore internationales de Fribourg

Get your tickets on the RFI website, with tickets of various prices, and some performances even having free entrance! RFI tickets grant access to the public transport network in Fribourg, valid in the Frimobil zone 10, including the Park & Ride system.

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