Swiss government reports 0,5% GDP growth for Q1 2026 despite fuel crisis

The Swiss economy has outperformed initial expectations, as GDP grew by 0,5 percent in the first quarter of 2026. The government also shared the latest statistics on employment.

Swiss GDP exceeds economist predictions in early 2026

Economists were expecting the gross domestic product (GDP) in Switzerland to grow by 0,3 to 0,4 percent in the first quarter of 2026. However, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) has announced that based on initial estimations, the economy has outperformed this and grown by 0,5 percent despite “the oil price shock and tariff turmoil”, reports Watson.

SECO attributes the growth in part to “the industrial and service sectors”. The Swiss franc has also remained strong against the US dollar and the euro in recent months. Last year, GDP shrank by 0,5 percent as a result of US tariffs on Switzerland and then grew slightly by 0,2 percent in the final quarter of 2025.

The government update is known as a “flash estimate” and is “based on early information available on the output side of GDP”. A complete summary with all relevant data will be published by SECO on June 1.