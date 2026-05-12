How the Strait of Hormuz closure could affect Switzerland's electricity supply this winter

The Federal Electricity Commission (ELCom) has shared an analysis of the country’s electricity supply, warning that Switzerland could face a shortage this winter if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

Switzerland faces winter electricity shortage if gas imports stay blocked

With no clarity yet on when the Strait of Hormuz will reopen, ELCom has outlined what the future of electricity supply in Switzerland could look like in 2026.

The government body warned in a press release that in an “extreme scenario”, where the war in the Middle East continues to impact fuel and gas imports, Switzerland’s electricity supply for winter 2026/27 could be affected.

Global liquefied natural gas (LNG), supplied by countries in the Middle East, such as Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman, is used for both heating and as fuel for power plants that generate electricity.