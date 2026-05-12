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How the Strait of Hormuz closure could affect Switzerland's electricity supply this winter

How the Strait of Hormuz closure could affect Switzerland's electricity supply this winter

By Clara Bousfield

The Federal Electricity Commission (ELCom) has shared an analysis of the country’s electricity supply, warning that Switzerland could face a shortage this winter if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

Switzerland faces winter electricity shortage if gas imports stay blocked

With no clarity yet on when the Strait of Hormuz will reopen, ELCom has outlined what the future of electricity supply in Switzerland could look like in 2026.

The government body warned in a press release that in an “extreme scenario”, where the war in the Middle East continues to impact fuel and gas imports, Switzerland’s electricity supply for winter 2026/27 could be affected.

Global liquefied natural gas (LNG), supplied by countries in the Middle East, such as Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman, is used for both heating and as fuel for power plants that generate electricity. 

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Uncertainty over European gas supply for winter

ELCom has raised concerns that, “due to the relatively low current levels of European gas storage facilities and the price structure in the gas market,” gas storage facilities may not be fully replenished by winter. This could create a supply shortage when combined with low renewable energy production.

The warning from ELCom comes after the nuclear power plant in Gösgen recently reopened following a shutdown of around 10 months. The plant supplies approximately 13 percent of electricity in the country during winter, according to 20 Minuten

During the most recent winter, electricity supply was guaranteed despite the shutdown due to gas imports. The government calls for the “maintenance and renewal of the electricity transmission grid”, such as pylons and cables, citing that around 60 percent of the infrastructure is between 50 and 80 years old. 

Electricity is not the only thing that may be affected by the Strait of Hormuz blockade, as inflation rose to 0,6 percent in Switzerland in April, meaning that consumer goods like food could start increasing in price.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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