Research / Academic positions
9

Research / Academic jobs in Switzerland

SENIOR ECONOMIC AFFAIRS OFFICER (Temporary Job Opening), P5
Research / Academic
Geneva
Posted date April 4, 2026
Senior Expert - Science & Technology Upstream Process Modeling & Simulation
Research / Academic
Basel
Posted date April 4, 2026
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Human Rights Intern
Research / Academic
Geneva
Posted date April 1, 2026
RESEARCH ASSISTANT (2 positions), G6
Research / Academic
Geneva
Posted date March 25, 2026
Shark Assessment Specialist
Research / Academic
Geneva
Posted date March 18, 2026
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SENIOR ECONOMIC AFFAIRS OFFICER, P5
Research / Academic
Geneva
Posted date March 3, 2026
Research Assistant
Research / Academic
Orbe
Posted date July 24, 2025
R&D Specialist for Enzyme Technology
Research / Academic
Lausanne
Posted date July 20, 2025
Specialist in Nutrition and Public Health Epidemiology - Flexible locations
Research / Academic
Lausanne
Posted date July 15, 2025
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