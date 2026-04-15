Discover the best regional cheeses of the Zurich Oberland in the annual cheese market this May in Saland, a quaint village in the Canton of Zurich.

Best Oberland cheeses Zurich has to offer

At the Zurich Oberland Cheese Market, around 35 exhibitors will be displaying their cheese and milk specialities, along with other regional delicacies. In addition to dairy products, there will also be yodel choirs, alphorn players and various games for children. This event is perfect for all cheese and dairy lovers, families and curious spontaneous visitors. Everyone is warmly welcomed at this immensely popular cheese market. The cheeses presented here are unique and relatively unknown to the outside world, with over 200 different regional cheese specialities.

The following is a list of the cheese taste range presented at the market:

Mild and creamy – these cheeses have a mild aroma with a creamy consistency

Flavourful and spicy – these cheeses have spicy and powerful aroma

Raw milk cheese – these cheeses are made from raw, untreated milk that has its own characteristic taste

Soft cheese – these cheeses are creamy and velvety that are often treated with a mushroom culture

Raclette – these cheeses carry a taste of port, wine, smoked, and truffles

Special creations – these cheeses are diverse, with unique regional creations

Cream cheese – these cheeses are made from unripened pasteurised milk

Sheep and Goat – these cheeses are made specifically from the milk of sheep and goats, giving the cheese a unique flavour

Blue mould – these cheeses have a unique aroma as the cheese ages, with often a pungent flavour

Buffet Brunch

The event offers a fantastic brunch that consists of a rich cheese assortment, fresh bread, crusted bread, jams, dried meats and other dairy products. Admission to the market is free but registration for the brunch does cost some money.