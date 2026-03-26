Switzerland inches closer to reversing nuclear power plant ban

Swiss cantons have voted in favour of the government’s counterproposal to the “stop blackout” initiative, meaning that Switzerland could soon reverse its ban on new nuclear power plants.

Swiss Council of States passes “stop blackout” counterproposal

The Council of States, the upper house of the Swiss Parliament that represents the cantons, has voted in favour of reversing the 2018 ban on building new nuclear power plants in Switzerland.

The chamber voted in favour of the government’s counterproposal to the popular initiative “Electricity for all at any time (Stop blackouts)” or “Jederzeit Strom für alle (Blackout stoppen)” in German. The counterproposal was passed by 26 votes, with 12 against and three abstentions, reports Watson.

The counterproposal will now go to the National Council for a vote, and if it passes there too, it could be put to Swiss voters in a referendum.