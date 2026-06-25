Just arrived in Switzerland? Find the right health insurance with Helsana
A move to Switzerland raises plenty of questions, particularly when it comes to health insurance. Switzerland’s system differs from health insurance schemes in other countries and may initially seem complex for newcomers.
As Switzerland’s leading health insurer, Helsana offers newcomers sound knowledge, personal advice and the right insurance solutions.
Basic insurance: The first step in the Swiss system
Health insurance is mandatory in Switzerland. If you’re new to Switzerland, you have to take out basic insurance within three months. This covers medical care in the event of illness, accident or maternity. The benefits are laid down by law and are the same for all health insurance companies. Helsana offers basic insurance models with advantages in terms of premiums and services.
Supplementary insurance: Extras for international treatment, fitness and hospital
Voluntary supplementary insurance extends your coverage depending on your living situation. It includes benefits such as contributions to your fitness costs, treatments abroad, or additional comfort in the hospital. Helsana lets you systematically expand your insurance cover.
Family discount: Up to 10% with a joint contract
Families enjoy special advantages at Helsana. Insure all family members under the same contract, and you can get a family discount of up to 10%. This lets you individually combine benefits and optimise costs.
A guide to getting started: Brochure with checklist
Helsana’s free brochure explains all the key steps you need to get started, from registering with the local municipality to choosing the right health insurance. It also contains practical tips on moving, helpful addresses and a compact checklist for the first steps in your new day-to-day life.
Planning early pays off
Getting to grips with the Swiss health insurance system early on gives you an advantage. With sound planning, you can meet deadlines and come up with an optimal combination of benefits and premiums that suits your personal situation. Helsana helps you keep an overview of benefits and costs so you can zero in on the right solution for you.
Design your own insurance package
Put together your own personal insurance package with Helsana’s convenient online premium calculator. Once you enter your gender, date of birth and place of residence, the computer guides you step by step through the selection process. This will give you a quick overview of premiums, benefits and possible combinations.
Free advice on all aspects of health insurance
Find out more by phoning 058 340 90 69 or online at helsana.ch/newcomers.