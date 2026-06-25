Just arrived in Switzerland? Find the right health insurance with Helsana

A move to Switzerland raises plenty of questions, particularly when it comes to health insurance. Switzerland’s system differs from health insurance schemes in other countries and may initially seem complex for newcomers.

As Switzerland’s leading health insurer, Helsana offers newcomers sound knowledge, personal advice and the right insurance solutions.

Basic insurance: The first step in the Swiss system

Health insurance is mandatory in Switzerland. If you’re new to Switzerland, you have to take out basic insurance within three months. This covers medical care in the event of illness, accident or maternity. The benefits are laid down by law and are the same for all health insurance companies. Helsana offers basic insurance models with advantages in terms of premiums and services.

Supplementary insurance: Extras for international treatment, fitness and hospital

Voluntary supplementary insurance extends your coverage depending on your living situation. It includes benefits such as contributions to your fitness costs, treatments abroad, or additional comfort in the hospital. Helsana lets you systematically expand your insurance cover.