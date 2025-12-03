Sales positions
14

Sales jobs in Switzerland

SALES ASSISTANT PULL&BEAR BALEXERT 50% (M/W/D)
Sales
Geneva
Posted date April 1, 2026
SALES ASSISTANT BERSHKA LAUSANNE 60% (M/W/D)
Sales
Lausanne
Posted date March 30, 2026
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SALES ASSISTANT 50% (M/W/D) ZARA GENEVA
Sales
Geneva
Posted date March 27, 2026
SALES ASSISTANT 60% (M/W/D) ZARA WINTERTHUR
Sales
Winterthur
Posted date March 27, 2026
SALES ASSISTANT BERSHKA SPREITENBACH 60% (M/W/D)
Sales
Spreitenbach
Posted date March 23, 2026
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SALES ASSISTANT 20% (M/W/D) STRADIVARIUS SPREITENBACH
Sales
Spreitenbach
Posted date March 20, 2026
SALES ASSISTANT 50-60% (M/W/D) ZARA BASEL
Sales
Basel
Posted date March 11, 2026
SALES ASSISTANT 50% (M/W/D) ZARA NEUCHATEL
Sales
Neuchatel
Posted date March 7, 2026
Payments Corporate Sales Manager – Corporate Large Cap Clients – Vice President or Executive Director
Sales
Zurich
Posted date February 19, 2026
Named Account Manager - Retail & CG (Consumer Goods)
Sales
Zurich
Posted date February 14, 2026
Named Account Executive, Public Sector
Sales
Zurich
Posted date February 14, 2026
Cloud Account Executive
Sales
Zurich
Posted date February 10, 2026
Enterprise Account Executive, Commerce Cloud
Sales
Zurich
Posted date February 10, 2026
Enterprise Corporate Sales Account Executive - Switzerland
Sales
Zurich
Posted date December 3, 2025
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