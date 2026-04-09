14
jobs in Hochdorf
Senior IT System Engineer Infrastructure (w/m/d)
IT & technology
Hochdorf
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
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IT System Engineer Infrastructure (w/m/d)
IT & technology
Hochdorf
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
ICT System Engineer Network (w/m/d) - Hochdorf
IT & technology
Hochdorf
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
Senior Java Lead Developer
IT & technology
Hochdorf
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
Technical Support Engineer
IT & technology
Hochdorf
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
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Senior Java Developer
IT & technology
Hochdorf
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
ERP System Consultant
IT & technology
Hochdorf
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
Integration Developer
IT & technology
Hochdorf
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
Database Administrator/Architect
IT & technology
Hochdorf
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
Microsoft Business Lead
IT & technology
Hochdorf
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
eCom Business Analyst
IT & technology
Hochdorf
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
SAP EWM System Consultant
IT & technology
Hochdorf
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
Regional Technical Consultant in Solar Energy
IT & technology
Hochdorf
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
SAP EWM Developer
IT & technology
Hochdorf
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
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