Finance / Accounting positions
10

Finance / Accounting jobs in Switzerland

Investor Relations Executive Director
Finance / Accounting
Basel
Posted date March 21, 2026
ECONOMIC AFFAIRS OFFICER, P4
Finance / Accounting
Geneva
Posted date March 20, 2026
Post a job
Executive Director Client Advisor- Swiss Onshore Market
Finance / Accounting
Zurich
Posted date February 19, 2026
Private Banker
Finance / Accounting
Geneva
Posted date February 19, 2026
Quality Assurance Analyst Lead
Finance / Accounting
Geneva
Posted date February 19, 2026
Learn more about working in Switzerland

Our guide to average salaries per industry, working hours, employment contracts, and more. 

Private Banker
Finance / Accounting
Geneva
Posted date February 19, 2026
Risk Specialist - Group Risk Management 80-100%
Finance / Accounting
Zurich
Posted date June 25, 2025
Manager Professional Practices - Group Audit 80-100%
Finance / Accounting
Zurich
Posted date May 24, 2025
Global Head of Marine Lines 80-100%
Finance / Accounting
Zurich
Posted date May 23, 2025
Audit Planning and Reporting Manager 80-100%
Finance / Accounting
Zurich
Posted date May 22, 2025
List your vacancies on IamExpat

Reach more candidates on the most popular job board for internationals in Switzerland!

Start posting

CAREER ESSENTIALS FOR EXPATS

Working in Switzerland
Career coaches
DIRECTORY
Salary & average income
Payslip
Minimum wage
Employment contracts
Leave & time off
Annual leave
Sick leave
Maternity leave
Finding a job
Recruitment agencies
DIRECTORY
Swiss CV
Cover letter
Job interview questions & answers
Self-employment
How to start a business
Becoming a freelancer
Legal forms for businesses
Incentives & tax relief for businesses
Corporate & business taxes
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.