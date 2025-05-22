10
Finance / Accounting jobs in Switzerland
Investor Relations Executive Director
Finance / Accounting
Basel
Posted date March 21, 2026
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ECONOMIC AFFAIRS OFFICER, P4
Finance / Accounting
Geneva
Posted date March 20, 2026
Executive Director Client Advisor- Swiss Onshore Market
Finance / Accounting
Zurich
Posted date February 19, 2026
Private Banker
Finance / Accounting
Geneva
Posted date February 19, 2026
Quality Assurance Analyst Lead
Finance / Accounting
Geneva
Posted date February 19, 2026
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Our guide to average salaries per industry, working hours, employment contracts, and more.
Private Banker
Finance / Accounting
Geneva
Posted date February 19, 2026
Risk Specialist - Group Risk Management 80-100%
Finance / Accounting
Zurich
Posted date June 25, 2025
Manager Professional Practices - Group Audit 80-100%
Finance / Accounting
Zurich
Posted date May 24, 2025
Global Head of Marine Lines 80-100%
Finance / Accounting
Zurich
Posted date May 23, 2025
Audit Planning and Reporting Manager 80-100%
Finance / Accounting
Zurich
Posted date May 22, 2025
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