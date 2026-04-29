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Cross-border workers could claim Swiss benefits under new EU rules from 2028

Cross-border workers could claim Swiss benefits under new EU rules from 2028

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By Clara Bousfield

The EU has agreed on changes to social security rules that could see cross-border workers from Switzerland’s neighbouring countries claim Swiss unemployment benefits regardless of where they live. 

New EU rules affect cross-border workers in Switzerland

As of late April 2026, the European Parliament and Council have agreed on changes to social security regulations in the European Union (EU). The EU has agreed that cross-border workers (or frontaliers) who lose their jobs will be able to claim unemployment benefits from the country where they most recently worked. 

Switzerland, which just recently signed the Bilateral III agreements with the EU, will be required to introduce the new regulation as it forms part of the free movement of persons agreement with the EU.

This means that, for example, anyone who lives in France, Germany, Italy or Austria but works in Switzerland would be entitled to Swiss unemployment benefits for a period of six months, according to reports by Watson

A decision on whether the regulations will be introduced in the EU is taking place next week and, if passed, could come into effect in 2028.

Why Switzerland faces higher costs for cross-border workers

There are approximately 410.000 people who commute from another country to work in Switzerland, which is typically higher than in other EU countries. Under current rules, if these workers lose their jobs, Switzerland pays their country of residency a flat-rate compensation fee for three to five months. In 2024, these payments totalled 264 million Swiss francs.

Concerns surrounding the new regulation focus on the “enormous burden” that could be placed on Switzerland, according to 20 Minuten. The amount that Switzerland pays could reach “several hundred million to almost one billion Swiss francs per year”.

However, any cross-border worker who has a job in Switzerland will contribute to both unemployment insurance and the Swiss pension system.

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Swiss parties split on cross-border workers policy

The Swiss People's Party (SVP) has said it will ask the Federal Council to “reject the EU’s unilateral rule change in the Joint Committee on the Free Movement of Persons”. The SVP have been opposed to Switzerland’s ongoing negotiations with the EU over fears that the new treaties will increase pressure on hospitals and housing, and remove political decisions from Switzerland. 

Supporters of the Bilateral III agreements, however, argue that it will bring economic and social benefits to the country, along with closer ties with the EU. Workers from abroad play a key role in filling gaps in the Swiss job market.               

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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