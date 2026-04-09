12
jobs in Zug
Product Owner (m/w/d) Siemens SI
IT & technology
Zug
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
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Intern Design Operations
IT & technology
Zug
Posted date April 9, 2026
Head of Product Family, Engineering Software for Building Automation
IT & technology
Zug
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
Product Owner - AI DevSecOps
IT & technology
Zug
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
DeFi Engineer
IT & technology
Zug
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
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CTO
IT & technology
Zug
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
Softwareentwickler/in JavaScript/React.js
IT & technology
Zug
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
Softwareentwickler:in – Uniface
IT & technology
Zug
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
Senior Product Owner CPQ
IT & technology
Zug
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
Software Architect Expert
IT & technology
Zug
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
Solution Architect - Zug
IT & technology
Zug
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
Rust Developer, Blockchain
IT & technology
Zug
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
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