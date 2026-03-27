4
jobs in Winterthur
Teamleiter Software Development (w/m/d) 80 – 100%
IT & technology
Winterthur
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
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Senior Software Engineer (w/m/d) 80 – 100%
IT & technology
Winterthur
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
Professional Software Engineer (w/m/d) 80 – 100%
IT & technology
Winterthur
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
SALES ASSISTANT 60% (M/W/D) ZARA WINTERTHUR
Sales
Winterthur
Posted date March 27, 2026
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