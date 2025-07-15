13
jobs in Lausanne
Head of IT Products R&D
IT & technology
Lausanne
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
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Head of Enterprise Architecture
IT & technology
Lausanne
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
Systems Engineer
IT & technology
Lausanne
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
Business Analyst Analytics
IT & technology
Lausanne
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
Senior Specialist, Scientific Data Engineering
IT & technology
Lausanne
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
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AI / Power Systems Engineer
IT & technology
Lausanne
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
Sr. Android Developer (W/M)
IT & technology
Lausanne
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
Solution Architect - Lausanne
IT & technology
Lausanne
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
Platform Engineer (part-time possible, all genders)
IT & technology
Lausanne
Temporary
Posted date April 2, 2026
SALES ASSISTANT BERSHKA LAUSANNE 60% (M/W/D)
Sales
Lausanne
Posted date March 30, 2026
Artwork Project Manager - Intern
Creative / Design
Lausanne
Posted date July 30, 2025
R&D Specialist for Enzyme Technology
Research / Academic
Lausanne
Posted date July 20, 2025
Specialist in Nutrition and Public Health Epidemiology - Flexible locations
Research / Academic
Lausanne
Posted date July 15, 2025
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