5
jobs in Frauenfeld
System Engineer (w/m/d) 80-100%
IT & technology
Frauenfeld
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
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Operation Manager Specialty Care (w/m/d) 80-100%
IT & technology
Frauenfeld
Temporary
Posted date April 2, 2026
System Engineer 80-100% (w/m/d)
IT & technology
Frauenfeld
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
SAP Application Manager SD (m/w/d) 80-100%
IT & technology
Frauenfeld
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
SAP Application Manager MM (w/m/d) 80-100%
IT & technology
Frauenfeld
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
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