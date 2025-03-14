20
jobs in Basel
Director International Medical Affairs, Immunology
Medical
Basel
Posted date April 7, 2026
Post a job
Senior Expert - Science & Technology Upstream Process Modeling & Simulation
Research / Academic
Basel
Posted date April 4, 2026
Early Talent Program Automation Engineer
Engineering
Basel
Posted date April 4, 2026
Senior Avaloq Developer
IT & technology
Basel
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
SAP Data Migration Specialist - Basel-Stadt
IT & technology
Basel
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
Learn more about working in Switzerland
Our guide to average salaries per industry, working hours, employment contracts, and more.
Scientific Applications Engineer, Benchling & Lab Platforms
IT & technology
Basel
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
Frontend Engineer (part-time possible, all genders)
IT & technology
Basel
Temporary
Posted date April 2, 2026
International HEOR & HTA Director, NS
Management / Consulting
Basel
Posted date April 2, 2026
Drug Product MSAT Technology Deployment Steward (Automated Visual Inspection)
Other
Basel
Temporary
Posted date April 1, 2026
Head Design & Construction Management
Administration / Secretarial
Basel
Posted date April 1, 2026
Facilities Management Lead
Other
Basel
Posted date March 28, 2026
Basel Campus Development Coordinator
Other
Basel
Posted date March 28, 2026
Computational biologist/Expert I Data Science (80-100%) (Junior position)
Other
Basel
Posted date March 28, 2026
OneStream Senior developer
IT & technology
Basel
Temporary
Posted date March 27, 2026
Investor Relations Executive Director
Finance / Accounting
Basel
Posted date March 21, 2026
SALES ASSISTANT 50-60% (M/W/D) ZARA BASEL
Sales
Basel
Posted date March 11, 2026
Head of Ex-China Business Development
Other
Basel
Permanent
Posted date January 7, 2026
Senior Medical Director - Clinical Developement
Other
Basel
Permanent
Posted date December 18, 2025
Local SAP Data Migration Lead
IT & technology
Basel
Temporary
Posted date March 14, 2025
Senior Python Developer
IT & technology
Basel
Temporary
Posted date March 14, 2025
Start posting
List your vacancies on IamExpat
Reach more candidates on the most popular job board for internationals in Switzerland!