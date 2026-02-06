6
jobs in Baden
ICT Supporter 60%
IT & technology
Baden
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
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Industrial Researcher in Software Systems (f/m/d)
IT & technology
Baden
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
Internship in Reliability Modeling HVDC (f/m/d)
IT & technology
Baden
Posted date April 2, 2026
Solution Architect
IT & technology
Baden
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
System Engineer
IT & technology
Baden
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
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Teamleader Planning and Purchasing 80 - 100% (f/m/d)
Engineering
Baden
Permanent
Posted date February 6, 2026
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